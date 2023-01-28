HAYS (KSNT) – Abilene High School was leading Hays-Thomas Moore Prep (TMP) 46-44 after the final horn sounded in a varsity matchup Friday. However, Abilene lost the game in overtime.

After the final horn sounded, the Cowboys ran to their bench in celebration. On their way, one player bumped into a TMP player and fell to the ground. The Abilene player stood up and had to be held back from fighting.

More words continued from the Abilene bench. Cowboy players were told to return to their side of the court after trying to shake hands with the opposing team. Shortly after, a technical was called on Abilene.

With the clock already expired, TMP went to the free throw line. It knocked down two shots, and sent the game into overtime. The Monarchs went on to win the game 51-49.

The play caused a stir on Twitter, as Abilene called on the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) to take a look at the situation.

KSHSAA Basketball Area Supervisor Ben Boothe responded online, stating 2.2.4 from the KSHSAA rule book that, “A technical foul is charged for unsporting behavior and the result of the free throws will determine which team wins or whether an extra period is required.”

Boothe says the rule was applied as written, stating, “Some may disagree [with] the rule itself, but the officials should be applauded for knowing and adjudicating the rule correctly.”