TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka Golf Association’s city stroke play concluded on Sunday and Addison Alonzo took home the win.

Alonzo is a Topeka West grad who now plays golf for Hutchinson Community College. He trailed last year’s winner Adam Head after two days of play, but Alonzo played well in the final day and notched two clutch shots on the final two holes to secure the win.

Alozno shot 207 overall, while Dan Key wound up finishing second at 209. Max Stuckey-Halley shot 211 and Jason Buessing and Alex Valdiva tied for fourth place with 212.

It’s the second straight TGA win for Alonzo, who won their city match play in June. He shot 68, 69, 70 respectively on the first three holes.

“It feels amazing,” Alonzo said. “I mean just try to plug away, try to stay in it the whole day. And I achieved it.”

He says his caddie deserves all the credit.

“He was up by a couple of strokes, and I told him to pretend like you’re not up at all, keep going, keep grinding,” Alonzo’s caddie Jesse Kent said. “Same thing that got you here. Just keep going all the way.”

Alozno won’t rest for long, he’s playing in a U.S. amateur qualifier Monday morning.