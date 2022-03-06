TOPEKA (KSNT) — Nine combined players from both the Kansas and Kansas State men’s basketball earned All-Big 12 Conference honors, the league announced Sunday.

KANSAS

Senior guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and was also a unanimous choice for the All-Big 12 First Team. This marks the third year that Agbaji has earned All-Big 12 honors. He was named to the honorable mention team in 2020 and 2021.

Agbaji leads the Big 12 and is 25th nationally in scoring with 19.8 points per game, according to Kansas Athletics. He is second in the conference in three-point field goal percentage (41.1%) and three-point field goals made per game (2.9).

Junior guard Christian Braun was named to the All-Big 12 Second Team. The Burlington, Kansas native is averaging 14.9 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game. Senior forward David McCormack was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team alongside redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson.

Redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. was named to the All-Big 12 Honorable Mention Team and also named to the Big 12 All-Defensive Team. Freshman forward KJ Adams was named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team. With six Jayhawks named, it matches the 2006-07 team for the most players on a single all-league team.

“So often postseason accolades come from not only individual success but primarily from the team’s success and we’re proud to get a piece of the Big 12 Championship,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “Ochai has had a great year and deserved being a unanimous selection for player of the year and All-Big 12 first team. With Christian on second team, David and Jalen on third team and Dajuan honorable mention, and on the all-defensive team, all five starters were recognized and deservedly so. With KJ being on the all-freshman team, we are proud to have six players honored. I’m happy for them as this is more of a reflection their individual performances and the team’s accomplishments.”

KANSAS STATE

Sophomore guard Nijel Pack was named as the league’s Most Improved Player and on the All-Big 12 First Team. Pack is only the sixth player in the Big 12 era to earn First Team honors. And he is the first Wildcat to earn the conference’s Most Improved Player Award.

Pack is averaging 17.4 points per game on 45.7% shooting, according to K-State Athletics. He leads the team in scoring, double-digit scoring games, field goals and three-point field goals.

Fifth-year senior guard Mark Smith was named to the All-Big 12 Third Team and All-Newcomer Team. Junior guard Markquis Nowell was named All-Big 12 honorable mention and All-Defensive Team. It’s the first time since 2019 that multiple players are represented on the All-Big 12 First, Second or Third Teams.