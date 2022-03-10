KANSAS (KSNT) – Despite a snowstorm that blanketed much of the area overnight and is predicted to continue making travel conditions slick the Kansas State High School Athletic Association tweeted Thursday morning that all state basketball games are still happening.

KSNT’s StormTrack Weather Team is warning drivers that travel conditions are expected to deteriorate through the morning. Drivers are encouraged to use “extreme caution” as they move around the state today.

Moderate to heavy snow will push east through the morning, with a lull around midday.