The Baker dance and cheer teams took home several podium finishes while in Orlando, Fl.

BALDWIN CITY (KSNT) – The Baker University dance team won the College Classic National Championship April 8 in Orlando, Florida.

In the College Team Performance category, Baker beat Graceland University, Calumet College of St. Joseph and Lawrence Technological University with a score of 86.43, taking home the championship.

Images courtesy of Baker Head Cheer Coach Lynsey Payne.

Images submitted by Head Cheer Coach Lynsey Payne.

Images submitted by Head Cheer Coach Lynsey Payne.

Images submitted by Head Cheer Coach Lynsey Payne.

The team also took home podium finishes in jazz and hip-hop. The Baker dance team took second place behind Avila University in jazz and third place in hip-hop behind Avila and Iowa Western Community College.

Baker was invited to “The Battle” for their hip-hop routine where the top teams compete against each other, according to Head Dance Coach Lynsey Payne.

But Baker wasn’t finished, the Baker dance and cheer teams went on to win the Outstanding Spirit Program Award as well.