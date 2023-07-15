HAYS, KS. (KSNT)- One of football’s all-time greats made a return to Kansas for the annual Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Barry Sanders, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was inducted into the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame before the annual game on Saturday in Hays.

Sanders took some time before the game to talk with some of the recent high school graduates who were playing in the game. He also spoke one-on-one with 27 News.

“Great to be back [and] in this atmosphere,” Sanders said. “These moments before the game when you’re about to take the field, I even feel a few butterflies myself, it’s been fun.”

Sanders is a Wichita, Kansas native. He played college ball at Oklahoma State before an NFL career that consisted of over 15,000 rushing yards.

27 Sports reporter Landon Reinhardt asked what advice he has for young kids who want to make football a career like he did.

“Play the game as hard as you can, as long as you can,” Sanders said. “It’s important also, obviously, who you are off the field.”

The Detriot Lion’s legend says being back in Kansas is always special.

“Amazing. It’s been a great warm welcome,” Sanders said. “Being in this setting and Shrine Bowl week, it was a really nice, warm, friendly welcome.”

Sanders was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1998, then the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.