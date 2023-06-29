HAYS, KS. (KSNT)- A football legend will be in back in front of fans in the Sunflower State this summer.

Barry Sanders, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004, will be in Hays, Kansas, for the 2023 Kansas Shrine Bowl.

Kansas Shrine Bowl officials confirmed to 27 News that Sanders will be in attendance for the game to be inducted into the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame.

Sanders will serve as the parade marshal in downtown Hays starting at 10 a.m. He will be inducted into the Kansas Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame just before kickoff at the annual game.

Shrine Bowl officials said NFL Films and Amazon are expected to send crews to cover his induction.

The game will be played on Saturday, July 15 at Lewis Field Stadium on the campus of Fort Hays State.

Sanders won the Heisman Trophy in 1988 at Oklahoma State. He’s originally from Wichita, Kansas. Sanders rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his ten professional football seasons with the Detroit Lions.

He was inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame in 1998.