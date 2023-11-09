IRVING, TX (KSNT) – The Big 12 is expanding its reach into different time zones and different sports.

The conference is adding beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse, it announced Thursday. Both sports will begin competing in the Big 12 in the 2024-25 season.

“Beach volleyball and women’s lacrosse are both experiencing growth and popularity on a national level,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “The additions will allow incoming and current members to compete for national championships under the Big 12 umbrella, while expanding the league’s footprint across new sports.”

The Big 12 lineup in beach volleyball will include Arizona, Arizona State, TCU and Utah. The Horned Frogs went 37-3 in the 2023-23 season, while making their first NCAA Semifinals appearance in program history. Arizona ended the season ranked in the top 20.

Big 12 women’s lacrosse will include Arizona State, Colorado and Cincinnati.