Big 12 Conference announces suspensions to KU, K-State players

(KSNT) – The Big 12 Conference announced suspensions Wednesday following the brawl at the conclusion of Tuesday’s Sunflower Showdown.

Two KU players and two K-State players were handed the following suspensions:

Kansas Silvio De Sousa – 12 games David McCormack – 2 games

K-State James Love – 8 games Antonio Gordon – 3 games



Additionally, both teams were reprimanded for violations of the Big 12 Sportsmanship Policies as a result of players leaving the bench area during the fight.

“This kind of behavior cannot be tolerated and these suspensions reflect the severity of last evening’s events,” said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby. “I am appreciative of the cooperation of both institutions in resolving this matter.”

In a release sent Wednesday evening, K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said the following:

“We do not condone this type of behavior in any circumstance and fully support Commissioner Bowlsby’s decision on this matter,” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said. “There is no place for this type of conduct in the game of basketball, or any sport, and in particular this great rivalry. In addition, I would like to offer my appreciation to Jeff Long and the University of Kansas administration and event staff for their efforts in resolving the situation.” K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor

Coach Bruce Weber said he’s disappointed in the team’s actions and that “they do not reflect what our program is about.”

Weber also said the focus going forward is to help the players learn from this situation.