Big 12 Conference cancels all spring season competitions

The Big 12 Conference announced Friday that they will cancel all events through the end of the academic year.

The conference said that, “all conference and non-conference competitions have been canceled through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete into the summer.”

K-State’s Athletic Director Gene Taylor said this is for the safety and well-being of student-athletes.

“I know this is a very difficult time for our teams and student-athletes, and even our fans, but we all have to do our part in helping make our community, state and nation as safe as possible,” said Taylor “As we have stated before, this is a very serious and fluid situation with many layers and we will continue to work closely with appropriate medical professionals, the Big 12 Conference and our University administration to monitor the situation.”