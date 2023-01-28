TOPEKA (KSNT) – Annually, the Big 12 conference takes a mid-season break to compete in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. All ten conference schools go head-to-head against an SEC foe.

This season, the Big 12 came out on top with 7 wins and 3 losses in the conference versus conference rivalry.

West Virginia beats No. 15 Aurburn, 80-77.

Oklahoma beats No. 2 Alabama, 93-69.

No. 4 Tennessee beats No. 10 Texas, 82-71.

No. 5 K-State beats Florida, 64-50.

No. 9 Kansas beats Kentucky, 77-68.

Mississippi beats No. 11 TCU, 81-74.

Missouri beats No. 12 Iowa State, 78-61.

No. 17 Baylor beats Arkansas, 67-64.

Texas Tech beats LSU, 76-68.

Oklahoma State beats Ole Miss, 82-60.

