TOPEKA (KSNT) – Annually, the Big 12 conference takes a mid-season break to compete in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. All ten conference schools go head-to-head against an SEC foe.
This season, the Big 12 came out on top with 7 wins and 3 losses in the conference versus conference rivalry.
West Virginia beats No. 15 Aurburn, 80-77.
Oklahoma beats No. 2 Alabama, 93-69.
No. 4 Tennessee beats No. 10 Texas, 82-71.
No. 5 K-State beats Florida, 64-50.
No. 9 Kansas beats Kentucky, 77-68.
Mississippi beats No. 11 TCU, 81-74.
Missouri beats No. 12 Iowa State, 78-61.
No. 17 Baylor beats Arkansas, 67-64.
Texas Tech beats LSU, 76-68.
Oklahoma State beats Ole Miss, 82-60.
Kansas’ recap in its win at Kentucky can be found here.
K-State’s recap in its win against Florida can be found here.