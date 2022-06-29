(KSNT) – The Big 12 Conference named its newest commissioner on Wednesday. The league’s Board of Directors announced Brett Yormark will be the Big 12’s fifth commissioner.

“Thank you to the Big 12 Board, the ADs, the student-athletes, the whole Conference for giving me a chance to support what they all do,” said new Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark in a news release. “I’m here to listen, learn, find ways to add value, add resources and try to help shine a light on the importance of college athletics. I look forward to leveraging my experience and network alongside our presidents, chancellors and athletic directors to shape the future of the Big 12 brand and emphasize our collective strengths.”

Yormark joins the conference from Roc Nation, where he served as a chief operating officer and co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified, according to the Big 12.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver called Yormark one of the most skilled and knowledgeable executives in sports and entertainment.

“His decades of operational experience, relentless work ethic, and strong industry relationships will be of enormous value to the Big 12, its schools and fans,” Silver said.

Yormark’s official start date will be Aug.1, he will initially have a five-year contract.

The current Big 12 membership includes Baylor University, Iowa State University, Kansas State University, Oklahoma State University, Texas Christian University, Texas Tech University, University of Kansas, University of Oklahoma, University of Texas and West Virginia University.

Entering Big 12 membership in the Summer of 2023 will be Brigham Young University, University of Central Florida, University of Cincinnati and University of Houston.