Big 12 not allowing fans to attend men’s, women’s basketball tournaments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Big 12 announced Wednesday it won’t allow fans in to watch the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships the rest of the tournament, due to coronavirus concerns.

"We'll certainly go through a refund process(…) I would like to apologize to all of our fans that are not gonna be able to be in the venues" – Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby#Big12MBB @Big12Tournament pic.twitter.com/aDbnpBoPYB — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) March 11, 2020

There will be no pep bands, cheerleaders. The access will only be for the team athletes, personnel and medical professionals at the Sprint Center and Municipal Auditorium.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby made the announcement Wednesday evening, ahead of the first round of games.

This comes after the NCAA announced it would hold the March Madness games without fans.

“This is going to be disruptive in ways that nothing else has been,” Bowlsby said.

Fans will still be allowed to attend Wednesday night’s games, but Bowlsby said starting tomorrow fans will not be allowed in.

Power & Light District officials said it will make its own decision whether tournament events across the street will go on as planned.