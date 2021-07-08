Big 12 releases preseason football poll

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
BIG 12 FOOTBALL_197259

(KSNT) – The Big 12 has released its preseason football poll. Oklahoma was picked to win the conference with 35 first place votes. Iowa State is picked 2nd with four first place votes.

Kansas State was picked to finish 7th while KU is picked 10th.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Weather App Team 300x250