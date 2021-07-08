Big 12 releases preseason football poll

KSNT News
by: Pete Francis
(KSNT) – The Big 12 has released its preseason football poll. Oklahoma was picked to win the conference with 35 first place votes. Iowa State is picked 2nd with four first place votes.
Kansas State was picked to finish 7th while KU is picked 10th.
🏈 The 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣1️⃣ #Big12FB Preseason Poll 🏈Details ➡️ https://t.co/1s1vPyAE8N pic.twitter.com/Dc96i9ltcF— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 8, 2021
