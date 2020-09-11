Big 12 to implement rapid COVID-19 tests day before games

The Big 12 has secured access to COVID-19 antigen testing that produces rapid results and will be used the day before the competition on players, coaches, and staff.

The conference announced a partnership with Virtual Care for Families.

The testing program will use Quidel Rapid Antigen tests.

The Pac-12 recently announced a partnership with Quidel that will provide its schools with the capacity to test daily and get results in about 15 minutes.

The Big 12 said it expects the Quidel test to provide results that quickly.