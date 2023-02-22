NE KANSAS (KSNT) – Two high school leagues in Northeast Kansas may merge in 2024.

The Big 7 and Mid-East leagues are communicating regarding a potential merger, the leagues announced Wednesday.

Riley County, Rock Creek, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys and Wabaunsee make up the Mid-West League. Rock Creek will leave at the end of the 2023-24 school year to join the NCKL.

Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Riverside, Royal Valley and Sabetha make up the Big 7. Riverside will leave at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

“School representatives seek the merger to improve scheduling logistics, increase academic and extracurricular opportunities, and further elevate the reputations these two tremendous leagues already possess,” the league’s statement said.