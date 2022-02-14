LAWRENCE (KSNT) — The Border Showdown between Kansas and Missouri is back, but this time it’s hockey and it almost wasn’t able to happen.

On Jan. 12, the KU Hockey Club team learned that its game against Missouri would be canceled because a local bar was the primary sponsor at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri. And after talks with Kansas Athletics, KU Hockey determined to pull out of the game, the reasoning being concerns with using the Jayhawk logo in affiliation with drinking.

“I contacted the associate directors of club sports at the rec center and the director of trademark licensing at KU Athletics and both were also adamantly against the sponsor of the game,” said KU Hockey Club President Andrew Cadle.

Cadle wasn’t going to let that cancel the border showdown, and he found someone who understood the importance of the rivalry. The new venue, the KC Ice Center.

“You have nowhere to play, we have to play it,” said Dean Nelson, the general manager of the KC Ice Center. “The kids, they enjoy it, it’s one of their biggest games of the year I’m sure, for the rivalry, so we really wanted to have it, give them a chance to play, so it’s great for us and great for them.”

When tickets for the game went on sale, they sold out almost immediately.

“For the community to respond back how they did in a quick matter of time after such devastating news a few weeks ago is quite incredible,” Cadle said.

Because the tickets were gone so fast, the two hockey clubs decided to double down on the rivalry, scheduling another border showdown in Jefferson City, Missouri. This move now gives each team a home game.

The first matchup is Feb. 18 in Jefferson City at the Washington Park Ice Arena. And the second meeting is on March 4 in Shawnee, Kansas, at the KC Ice Center.

“This is the one game that we circle on our calendars every year, no one cares how good or bad we are, they just care about Kansas Mizzou,” Cadle said.