Kansas State’s Barry Brown (5) celebrates after winning an NCAA college basketball game against TCU Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State won 73-68. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) – Former Kansas State standout Barry Brown has signed a pro contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brown shared photos of the signing on Twitter.

Putting pen to paper and writing my own story 📝 Thank you @Timberwolves @Iowawolves1 pic.twitter.com/r4TLSeX9tQ — Barry Brown (@barrybrown05) October 14, 2019

Brown played in seven games for the Timberwolves’ summer league team averaging 8 points in 16.6 minutes.

In his senior season at K-State, Brown averaged 14.6 points per game helping to the Cats to a Big 12 regular-season title.