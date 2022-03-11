NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Emporia State’s Tray Buchanan and Washburn’s Tyler Geiman continue to rack up recognition for their stellar senior seasons.

Buchanan was named First-Team D2CCA All-Region on Friday. Geiman was named Second-Team D2CCA All-Region.

Buchanan’s 25.6 points per game to end his senior campaign lead all DII scorers across the country. His 742 points in the 2021-22 season rank fourth on the Emporia State single-season scoring list. Buchanan becomes the first Hornet to earn First-Team All-Region honors since Robbie Ballard in 2003.

Geiman finishes his fifth year of regular season playing at Washburn averaging 15.6 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Ichabods received an NCAA tournament bid on Sunday and will play Minnesota-Duluth on Saturday, March 12.

Geiman and Buchanan each earned First-Team All-MIAA at the start of the month.