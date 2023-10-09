TOPEKA (KSNT) – There are still two weeks left in the high school football regular season in Kansas, but Cair Paravel’s Jase Pavlik already has a stat sheet that would be impressive for a full seasons worth of action.

The CPLS quarterback had five total touchdowns in the Lions’ week six game against Madison. That includes 311 passing yards and 109 rushing. He had seven touchdowns against Burlingame, with five through the air.

“We do lots of repetition in practice,” Pavlik said. “Also, whenever we have a problem in a game, or anything like that, Coach addresses it. So, first game of the year, I tended to roll out of the pocket a lot and we spent probably 30 minutes doing a drill where I had to stay in the pocket and they hit me and all this stuff.”

Pavlik didn’t have a rushing touchdown until the fourth game of the season.

“Our line coach, shoutout him,” Pavlik said. “He’s awesome. He’s been telling me we can run a play where I can keep it, and a couple of weeks ago, I decided to pull it. When I ran it in for a touchdown, I was like, ‘Dang. This kind of works.'”

Pavlik doesn’t consider himself the fastest guy around, so he says his rushing opportunities are a result of his teammates opening doors.

“They’re doing a great job,” he said. “The line’s got to block for me. Receivers’ got to catch the ball. Running backs’ got to hit the holes. In terms of running the ball, just about anybody on the team could run through the hole that the line is providing.”

He also credits his receivers for racking up yards after catch, which of course adds to his passing yard total.

Cair Paravel hosts Chase County on Friday.