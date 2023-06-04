OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSNT)- Topeka High graduate Nijaree Canady continues to prove she’s one of the best pitchers in all of college softball.

The former Lady Trojans was lights out for Stanford softball in the Women’s College World Series on Sunday. She threw a complete game, allowing zero runs to help Stanford win and advance.

The Cardinal will be one of just four remaining teams after Sunday’s action, advancing to the National Semifinals.

Canady struck out nine batters and allowed just one hit in her seven scoreless innings pitched.

She leads the country in earned run average. Stanford will play Oklahoma on Monday.