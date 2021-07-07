Centralia man perfects the free throw shot with world records

CENTRALIA, KS (KSNT) – Bob Fisher set three world records on July 5.

He made 27 free throws in 30 seconds while alternating hands. He also tied the world record of 67 in one minute, and broke his own record for most free throws while alternating hands in one minute with 49.

He has set or broken 28 world records. All for free throw shooting.

“All it takes to become good at something is knowledge, practice and time,” Fisher said. “I thought I’d put it to the test, so I started going to the gym every day.”

That practice included him studying the physics of a perfect free throw.

“I got into wrist position,” he said. “Strongest position of the wrist, and what position would apply the greatest force through the fingers.”

He never thought setting free throw records would allow him to travel the world and meet so many people.

“CCTV in China had us over, and they brought in Guinness world record holders from all over the world,” he said. “We went to the L.A. All-star game in 2011, and I set the Guinness world record for most standing on one leg; 49 in one minute. Then made the Leno Show, made the front page of the New York Times.”

Another one of those people was Boston Celtic Jay Larranga.

He bought Fisher’s book on free throw shooting and wanted to meet him as soon as possible.

“Next morning, Jay picked up at 7:30 and we went down to the Auerbach Center, and I got to work with a couple of players they were looking at drafting,” Fisher said.

Fisher teaches clinics and still plans on breaking some more records.