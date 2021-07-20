Champions crowned in Topeka junior golfers’ tournament

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kids ages eight to 17 put their golf skills to the test against the best local golfers their age.

The Topeka Junior Golf Association wrapped up summer play with a two-day championship tournament. In total, 75 boys and girls competed for championship titles Tuesday, and that number continues to go up with increasing participation each season.

“We’ve set record highs for kids involved,” TJGA president Jared Goehring said. “Golf is at an all-time high right now. A lot of kids are wanting to become involved with golf, and they’re wanting to play tournament golf, and we’re just there to provide an opportunity for them.”

Kaitlyn Crough took the title for girls’ 15-17, shooting an 81 both days.

Alex Valdivia won the boys’ 15-17 with a two-under round Tuesday.

Natalie Peterson won the girls’ 13-14 division by three shots.

Anderson Helmer shot an even-par round to become the boys’ 13-14 champion.

Peyton Wright shot a 97 to win the girls’ 11-12.

Brody Buessing won the boys’ 11-12 by three shots.

Addison Fechter won the girls’ 10-under championship by just one shot.

Jase Head shot a 41 Tuesday to win the boys’ 9-10 championship.

Landon Lentz won the boys’ 8-under division title by nine.

Topeka junior golf action will be back in the fall.