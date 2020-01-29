Chiefs ‘Bad Luck Chuck’ gets his own bobblehead

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – “Bad Luck Chuck” nodded his way into the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame this week.

Its inspiration came from Chiefs Fan Charles Penn, nicknamed “Bad Luck Chuck.” His friends said the team came back for a landslide victory after Chuck left the AFC divisional playoff game early.

The 31-year-old postal clerk is known for bringing bad luck to the Chiefs, and went viral after posting a video of himself leaving the divisional playoff game when the team fell behind 21-0. The Chiefs then went on to score 42 points in their historical second half comeback.

(Courtesy Graphic/ National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum)

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Unveiled the limited edition bobble head Tuesday morning, featuring “Bad Luck Chuck” sitting on a couch in front of his TV with a shirt reading “Bad Luck Chuck- Do it for the Kingdom” and a knit Chiefs hat.

“We were thrilled that Bad Luck Chuck was as excited about the bobblehead idea as we were when we reached out to him last week,” said National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar. “We think this will be an extremely popular bobblehead for fans in the Kansas City area and beyond—we just ask that you keep it at home or at your office and don’t bring it to any games to keep any potential bad luck away from the team!”

Patrick Mahomes jokingly responded to Penn’s viral video telling ‘Bad Luck Chuck’ to “watch the game at home.”

Going into Sunday, Penn’s whereabouts are unknown but are said to be a game-time decision.