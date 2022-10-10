MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Unified Intramural Flag Football game, featuring members from Special Olympics Kansas, played its championship game in Manhattan Monday.

Three teams played a daunting five-week schedule in preparation for the championship game Monday. Those teams – named by the players – were the Pink Panthers, Chiefs and Wildcats.

“Oh, I love it,” Special Olympics athlete Natasha Baker said. “You get to hang out with the K-State students, hanging out with my friends who are a part of Special Olympics. Just love the atmosphere and get to hang out with a bunch of wonderful, great people.”

The Chiefs and Wildcats met up in the finale to see who wins the league.

“It’s really important to our athletes to feel engaged in the community, especially with K-State being here we have the unique opportunity for K-State students to see what we’re all about,” even organizer Krystin Guggisberg said.

The two squads went back-and-forth in an offensive battle, with the Chiefs pulling away at the end to take a 47-32 win.

“It’s been one of my best things in my life. In my life to do about that. It’s one of my best things,” Special Olympics athlete Michael Carpenter said.

The winning team got to experience an awards ceremony for its achievement.

“Though they are disabled, that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t be allowed to play flag football,” volunteer Malee Rutherford said. “In my opinion, it’s part of our responsibility to help them and aid them in that environment, and make sure we’re still constantly giving back.”