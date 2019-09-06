Chiefs sign Hill for $54M, 3-year extension

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn Ichabods racked up 28 points in the second half holding the visiting Lincoln Blue Tigers to six in the second half picking up a 49-27 win in Yager Stadium on Thursday night. Washburn returns to action on Sept. 14 at Northwest Missouri.

The Ichabods scored the first 21 points of the second stanza on a pair of touchdown passes from Mitch Schurig with the first going to Collin Wilson and the second to Austen Hubert pushing the Ichabods out to a 35-21 lead midway through the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Percy Mitchell scored on a 6-yard run staking the Ichabods to a 42-21 margin taking advantage of one of five Blue Tiger turnovers on the evening with 12:08 to play in the game.

Lincoln's only second half points came with 9:08 to go on a Dre'Shon Alston 13-yard touchdown reception from Chancellor Johnson but the extra point attempt went off the upright as the Ichabods held on to the 42-27 lead.

Mitchell wrapped up the scoring on the night for the Ichabods with a 1-yard plunge capping a five-play drive with 3:22 to go staking Washburn to the 49-27 win.

To start the game the Ichabods jumped on the Blue Tigers first as Taylon Peters scored from 2-yards out ending a 12-play, 70-yard drive. After Lincoln punted, the Ichabods coughed up the ball for one of the school-record seven turnovers leading to a game-tying 7-7 score of 30 yards.

Washburn pushed out to a 14-7 lead on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Schurig to James Letcher, Jr. with 14:55 to go in the opening half. After a Blue Tiger punt and an Ichabod turnover, Lincoln knotted the score at 14-14 with 13:08 to play. Washburn's third turnover of the game led to the Blue Tigers taking a 21-14 lead with 7:16 to go. Washburn tied the score going into the break on a Peters' second 2-yard touchdown run of the game with under a minute to play.

Peters led the Ichabods with 98 yards on 19 carries and two scores and Cornelius Ruff had 10 carries for 55 yards. Mitchell finished with 43 yards on five carries and two scores as both Ichabod rushing touchdowns went to true freshmen.

Schurig was 16 of 24 passing for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Wilson's five catches for 68 yards led the Ichabods as nine different receivers had a catch.

Defensively, the Ichabods were led by Braden Rose and Garret Barnett-Kruger who each had eight tackles. Brooks Peavler, Kyle Emerick, Peyton Lane and Marquise Manning all had fumble recoveries with Manning adding an interception as well.

Hosea Franklin led the Ichabods with 20 rushes for 251 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Blue Tigers.

The Ichabods had 515 yards of total offense with 278 coming on the ground.

