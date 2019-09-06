Chiefs sign Hill for $54M, 3-year extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs will hold on to wide receiver Tyreek Hill a little longer.
The team announced Friday they signed wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a contract extension. ESPN reports Hill will stay with the team three more years in a $54 million contract.
The extension comes less than two months after the NFL decided Hill would not be suspended after he was involved in a criminal child abuse investigation with his son and fiance.
The Chiefs kick off the 2019 regular season against the Jaguars Sunday at noon.