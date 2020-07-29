Chiefs’ Williams opts out of season

Kansas City Chiefs’ Damien Williams celebrates his touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has opted out of the 2020 season. Williams informed Chiefs’ General Manager Brett Veach of the decision.

“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” said Veach. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”

Statement from GM Brett Veach



“Damien Williams informed the club of his decision to opt out of the 2020 season." pic.twitter.com/dEQ2sUs9u2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 29, 2020

Williams rushed for 498 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season. He ran for 5 touchdowns on the ground while hauling in 30 catches for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Williams joins Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as the second Chief to opt out of the season.