Chiefs’ Williams opts out of season

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams has opted out of the 2020 season. Williams informed Chiefs’ General Manager Brett Veach of the decision.
“As an organization, we certainly understand and respect Damien’s choice, knowing it was made in the best interest of his family,” said Veach. He means a lot to our football team as a player and a person, and we’re going to miss having him around this season.”
Williams rushed for 498 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry last season. He ran for 5 touchdowns on the ground while hauling in 30 catches for 213 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Williams joins Laurent Duvernay-Tardif as the second Chief to opt out of the season.