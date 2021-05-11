Children’s Mercy Park returning to full capacity May 29, masks not required

by: Juan Cisneros

KANSAS CITY, KANSAS – MARCH 10: Ilie Sanchez #6 of Sporting Kansas City is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the 1st half of the game against the Philadelphia Union at Children’s Mercy Park on March 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WDAF) — Sporting Kansas City announced that Children’s Mercy Park will be returning to full capacity for matches on May 29.

In accordance with updated health protocols issued by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, Sporting Kansas City announced today that home matches at Children’s Mercy Park will return to full capacity beginning May 29 when the club hosts Houston Dynamo FC.

The club said they will continue to adhere to health and safety protocols like mobile entry and cashless payments.

Mask wearing will be “strongly encouraged”, but will not be a requirement. Children’s Mercy Park will have a designated seating section where masks will be required.

The May 29 home match against Houston Dynamo FC will host 1,000 local medical professionals as part of “A Force for Good” initiative.

“We are excited to welcome all of our Season Ticket Members and passionate supporters back to Children’s Mercy Park and honor frontline workers who have sacrificed so much for the good of our community,” Sporting Kansas City President and CEO Jake Reid said. “Our transition to full capacity will be made in accordance with local health mandates and we encourage guests to continue wearing masks. We look forward to delivering the fan experience that makes Children’s Mercy Park so special.”

Season ticket members will have all of their original seat location tickets automatically loaded into their SeatGeek accounts from that date forward.

Remaining single game tickets will go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. CST on SeatGeek.

