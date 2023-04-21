(KSNT) – The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved three rule changes beginning in the 2023 season, according to multiple reports.

The rules aim to speed up the pace of the game, including changing a rule that’s been around since 1968.

The game clock will continue running after first downs, except for during the final two minutes of each half. This adopts the current NFL rule, but has been a college rule since 1968. Divisions I and II will adopt the rule, but Division III continues to hold off.

Teams can no longer call consecutive timeouts, effectively ending “icing the kicker.” Penalties that occur with no time left on the clock will now carry over to the next quarter, limiting untimed downs to the end of end of each half.