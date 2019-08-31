Cowan to start at quarterback for Hornets

EMPORIA, KS (KSNT) – Emporia State head coach Garin Higgins has announced that former Seaman High School standout Dalton Cowan will be the team’s starting quarterback.

Earlier this month at MIAA Media Day in Kansas City, Hornets defensive back Gary Woods II told KSNT Sports, “We’re known for our quarterback play and I’ll say I’ve watched Brent Wilson, I was a teammate of Brent Wilson, a teammate of Braxton Marstall, and no disrespect to those two because I have them to the utmost standard, but I feel like Dalton is the most talented one and so he has absolute crazy potential,” Woods added, “He’s natural leader, asks questions, he’s still eager to learn. He’s still truly a student of the game.”

Cowan and the Hornets open the season on September 5th against Northeastern State.