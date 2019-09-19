Darrell Stuckey to be inducted into KU Football Ring of Honor

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas Athletics and K Club announced Thursday Darrell Stuckey will be inducted into the Ring of Honor at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The induction will be during the Homecoming game vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Stuckey was a safety for the Jayhawks from 2006-2009. He played in 45 games, starting in 42. He ranks 2nd all-time among KU defensive backs with 295 career tackles, while also ranking 10th in KU history with eight interceptions. He even helped guide the Jayhawks to back-to-back bowl victories in 2007 and 2008.

Introducing the next #KUfball Ring of Honor Inductee, @DarrellStuckey



Darrell Stuckey will be officially inducted into the Ring of Honor on October 26 in our game against Texas Tech



More ➝ https://t.co/cgsJ2QehSQ pic.twitter.com/g4nEm2k4xS — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) September 19, 2019

Among those accolades, Stuckey received a number of awards:

All-Big 12 First Team in 2008

Semifinalist for the 2009 Jim Thorpe Award

2010 Big 12 Conference’s Sportsperson of the Year Award

“I am humbled to be honored alongside those who came before me and those who are yet to be honored,” said Stuckey. “To me, this is not about stats and accolades. This is about the people who walked beside me before I got to the finish line. I was a kid who just wanted to be made into something greater than what I could see or believed I could become. The men and women of KU Football and Kansas Athletics helped me do that. For that, I am forever grateful.”

Stuckey was drafted by the then-San Diego Chargers in the fourth round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He was a five-time special teams captain and was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl in 2014. Stuckey was named the Chargers’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2015 and was nominated for the league’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

He’ll be the 5th member of the 2008 Orange Bowl team added to the Ring of Honor.