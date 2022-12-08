WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — After flipping his commitment from Kansas State University to Notre Dame, Derby 4-star running back, Dylan Edwards has once again reopened his recruitment.

The Panthers running back made the announcement on Twitter.

“First off I want to thank God for leading me towards the right direction and giving me the knowledge and understanding to make decisions for myself,” the tweet reads. “I am grateful for the Notre Dame coaching staff recruiting me and giving me the opportunity to play at such a prestigious university.

“I want to give a huge thanks to Coach Deland for believing in my talents and being a good mentor to me through this process. I have nothing but respect for Notre Dame and I wish them the best. But I will be DE-COMMITTING and signing elsewhere December 21st,” continues the tweet.

Edwards is rated a 5.9 4-star recruit in the 2023 class, the number one player in the state of Kansas, and No. 133 in the entire nation, according to Rivals.

As a senior, he rushed for 1,764 yards and found the end zone 33 times. He helped lead Derby to the sub-state round of the Kansas playoffs, where they lost to Manhattan.

Edwards originally committed to Kansas State on June 23, but after receiving an offer to Notre Dame and taking an official visit to South Bend, he flipped his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Now, Edwards’ recruitment is back open. He received an offer from the University of Colorado, where NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders was just announced as the head coach.