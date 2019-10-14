Dotson named to Cousy watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kansas guard Devon Dotson has been named one of 20 watch list candidates to the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

This is the second-straight year Dotson has been named to the award’s watch list and he is looking to become the second Jayhawk to win the Cousy Award after Frank Mason III claimed the honor in 2017.

As a freshman, Dotson started every game for Kansas in 2018-19 and ranked 12th in the Big 12 in scoring at 12.3 points per game. The Charlotte, North Carolina sophomore was a member of the 2019 All-Big 12 Third Team and the league’s all-freshman team. Dotson also ranked sixth in the conference in assists (3.5), 11th in field goal percentage (48.2), tied for ninth in steals (1.4) and ninth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6). He averaged 15.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists in leading KU to the Big 12 Tournament title game and was named to the event’s all-tournament team.

Dotson etched his name on the KU freshman records lists last season ranking seventh in points (442) ninth in scoring average (12.3 ppg), tied for fifth in assists (127), seventh in steals (49), third in free throws made (115), eighth in free throw percentage (78.2), second in minutes played (1,168) and tied for second in games started (36).

Dotson is one of two Big 12 student-athletes on the 2020 Cousy Award watch list, along with Texas Tech’s Davide Moretti. KU will face four players on the list and potentially five. Those include McKinley Wright IV of Colorado, Tre Jones of Duke, Lamonte’ Turner of Tennessee and Moretti. The Jayhawks could face Cassius Winston of Michigan State in this season’s Maui Invitational.

New to the award this season is Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Mr. Cousy and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2020 Bob Cousy Award will be presented at The College Basketball Awards presented by Wendy’s in Los Angeles on Friday, April 10, 2020, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five.

2020 Bob Cousy Point Guard of the Year Award Candidates (listed alphabetically by school)*

Remy Martin Jr. (Arizona State)

McKinley Wright IV (Colorado)

Tre Jones (Duke)

Andrew Nembhard (Florida)

Trent Forrest (Florida St.)

Bryce Aiken (Harvard)

Ayo Dosunmu (Illinois)

DEVON DOTSON (KANSAS)

Ashton Hagans (Kentucky)

Markus Howard (Marquette)

Anthony Cowan (Maryland)

Zavier Simpson (Michigan)

Cassius Winston (Michigan State)

Cole Anthony (North Carolina)

Payton Pritchard (Oregon)

Jordan Ford (Saint Mary’s)

Lamonte’ Turner (Tennessee)

Davide Moretti (Texas Tech)

Marcus Evans (VCU)

Kihei Clark (Virginia)

*Players can play their way onto and off of the list at any point in the 2019-20 season*

Dotson and the Jayhawks will tip-off the 2019-20 season with a pair of exhibition contests. The first, a Thursday, Oct. 24 game against the Fort Hays State Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse. Start time is slated for 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.