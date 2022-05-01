EMPORIA (KSNT) – The Dynamic Discs Open, a disc golf tournament in Emporia, wrapped on Sunday.

Kristin Tattar was named the women’s winner and Richard Wysocki was named the men’s winner. The tournament features some of the best disc golfers in the world.

“The Emporia Country Club is a championship level disc gold course that the players really enjoy coming out to,” Dynamic Discs owner and founder Jeremy Rusco said. “The setting here is amazing, we have a lot of iconic holes that challenge the players.”

The final round on Sunday finished a week-long display of disc golf events in Emporia.

“Disc golf is one of the fastest growing sports in the world,” Rusco said. “The pandemic brought a lot of positive light to outdoor recreation.”

Kristin Tattar, a professional disc golfer from Estonia, won the Open Women’s competition after finishing even through four rounds. Tattar beat out Catrina Allen by one stroke (+1).

“I knew it was going to be a tough round, but I fought hard, and that’s all that matters,” Tattar said.

Richard Wysocki of Scottsdale, Arizona, won the Men’s Open. Wysocki finished -10 after four rounds of competition, finishing six strokes ahead of Simon Lizotte (-4).

The Dynamic Discs Open is a part of the Disc Golf Pro Tour Elite Series by the Professional Disc Golf Association.