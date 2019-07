WICHITA, KS (KSNT) – Self Made’s run in The Basketball Tournament ended in the first round. The third-seeded Kansas alumni team was upset by the six seed Sideline Cancer 87-63.

Self Made’s Perry Ellis left the game in the opening minutes with an injury and had his knee wrapped up. He was seen leaving Koch Arena on crutches.

The Basketball Tournament, also known as the TBT, is a $2 million dollar winner take-all tournament featuring 64 teams.