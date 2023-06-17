EMPORIA (KSNT) – One of the biggest annual events in professional disc golf is underway in Emporia.

The Dynamic Discs Open teed off on Friday, June 16, for the three-day event. Quickly becoming the largest disc golf tournament in the world, Emporia has become a haven for disc golfers everywhere.

“[Dynamic Discs] having its headquarters here, is just a magnet for disc golfers and I think they’ve got that going for them,” World No. 7 disc golfer Isaac Robinson said. “It’s just a great place to be around. It’s neat to be able to play with people from Europe, Finland, Sweden. To have them in the middle of nowhere, Kansas, it’s a pretty cool thing to see.”

Emporia’s commitment to the game has made it easy for the top players in the world to want to come to town.

“The city almost feels like it revolves around disc golf when we come here,” World No. 2 disc golfer Ricky Wysocki said. “I think that’s why a lot of the top players love coming here. The course is a challenge to the top players, so I think that’s something, a lot of the reason why us top players enjoy Emporia.”

It’s hard to escape the disc golf culture once you reach the city limits.

“Emporia is a great town,” World No. 42 disc golfer Evan Smith said. “You can stay, basically, anywhere in town and be two minutes from a disc golf course, which is great. Emporia is a super great town for disc golf.”

The final round for the 2023 Dynamic Discs Open finishes on Sunday.