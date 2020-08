EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Emporia School Board met on Wednesday evening to discuss the future of fall sports in Emporia.

The Board of Education voted 5 to 2 to implement Kansas Schools’ gating criteria. Emporia is currently in the red gating criteria, which calls for remote only learning.

High risk sports like football would not be able to be played beginning on September 23rd if the number of positive coronavirus cases do not go down by then.