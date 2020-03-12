Emporia State to hold home contests without fans

March 12, 2020-Due to ongoing situation with COVID-19 over the past few days, Emporia State has determined that home athletic events will continue as scheduled but will be held without spectators in the venue.

This plan is designed to help student-athletes and fans practice social distancing, which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

Emporia State is scheduled to have home events in softball, baseball, tennis and track & field over the next ten days. Access into the competition venues will be restricted to teams, media and essential working staff. Every effort will be made to live stream events on the Emporia State portal of the themiaanetwork.com although there may not be commentary on most streams.

This only applies to Emporia State home events and admittance to contests on the road will be up to the host institution.

The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve. The administration will continue to meet to study the situation and discuss any additional actions.

Courtesy: ESU Athletics