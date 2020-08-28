Emporia’s “Dynamic Discs Open” lands on national television

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia based Dynamic Discs has taken disc golf to national television for the first time. The Dynamic Discs Open at the Emporia Country Club was one of the first sporting events to take place since the pandemic started. The event was filmed at the end of June and is being broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

The event features some of the best disc golfers in the world.

“We felt like the time was the perfect time to get disc golf on national television with the lack of sporting events and traditional events happening on television and CBS Sports Network had interest right away in making things happen,” Dynamic Discs owner Jeremy Rusco told KSNT News. “We worked through a couple of details and felt like Emporia, Kansas at the Emporia Country Club was the perfect location to showcase disc golf to a national audience for the first time and I’d say it was a tremendous success.”

Coverage began with the first round airing on Wednesday, the second round on Thursday, and the third round on Friday.

A high stakes skins match will air Saturday at 6 PM on CBS Sports Network.