ESPN+ fight has special meaning for Topeka’s Tiller

TOPEKA, KS (KSNT) – Topeka’s Kelvin Tiller is to set to right Denis Golstov on Thursday night in the Pro Fighters League. The fight will be broadcast on ESPN+. Tiller’s grandfather passed away last year and this fight has extra meaning.

“My granddaddy died a day before my last fight last year before I lost in the playoffs and we used to watch ESPN all day long, just watching all of the boxing, every sport that you could think of on ESPN and he used to always tell me, I’m going to see you on there one day grandson,” said Tiller. “I know he’s looking down on me, I know he’s pushing me. This one’s for him.”

Tiller is the main event on Thursday and the main card begins at 8 PM on ESPN+.