EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Due to COVID-19 protocols the Emporia State men’s basketball games against Newman, Central Oklahoma and Rogers State have been postponed and will be made up at a later date.
“Fourteen days of quarantine means 14 days of opportunity,” said Emporia State men’s head coach Craig Doty.
Pending results of weekly testing at Newman, Central Oklahoma and Rogers State, the women’s games will still be played, however, Lady Hornet head coach Toby Wynn has tested positive. He is currently asymptomatic and isolating at home. Assistant coach Kiel Unruh will serve as interim head coach during Wynn’s isolation.
As of Tuesday the Lady Hornet game against Newman will tip-off at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3 while the Central Oklahoma game will remain at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 5, both in White Auditorium. Only people on the player’s pass list will be allowed in White Auditorium.
ESU men’s basketball games postponed
