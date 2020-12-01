ESU men’s basketball games postponed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) -- The K-State Wildcats picked up their first win of the season Monday, winning 62-58 after a full 40 minute battle against the University of Missouri - Kansas City (UMKC).

K-State had three 'Cats record double-figures in the game with sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon and freshman guard Nigel Pack both scoring 14 points, while transfer sophomore forward Kaosi Ezeagu brought in 11 points.