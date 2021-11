TOPEKA (KSNT) --- Kansas lawmakers are moving forward with plans to challenge President Biden's federal vaccine mandate. Governor Laura Kelly announced that she will call for a special session Friday, solidifying plans for lawmakers to come back early after a majority vote by all GOP lawmakers.

The state's Special Committee on Government Overreach and Impact of COVID-19 Mandates also approved of three bills, which will be brought to the floor for debate. Lawmakers swiftly approved of two bills that were introduced by Sen. President Ty Masterson. One bill is a “religious freedom” bill. The proposal would allow employees to submit a written waiver request to employers requiring the mandate under certain conditions. It would also allow employees to bring a civil action to employers over damages brought on by such a violation. The second bill would guarantee unemployment benefits for those laid off due to the vaccine mandate.