Force duo dominates Menard’s NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dozens of races throughout the weekend concluded in Sunday’s finals at the Menard’s NHRA Nationals.
Heartland Motorsports Park saw records broken and speeds over 300 mph. Top Fuel driver Brittany Force earned her first win of the season over Clay McMillian in the final race. She set a Top Fuel weekend-best 328.86 mph.
Her dad, John Force, topped JR Todd in the Funny Car final. It’s John Force’s fourth final round this season, and 260th in his career.
“Something about Topeka really makes us racers feel like we’re at home,” Funny Car driver Ron Capps said.
All races and winners:
- Brittany Force, Top Fuel
- John Force, Funny Car
- Dallas Glenn, Pro Stock
- Rachel Meyer, Top Alcohol Dragster
- Sean Bellemeur, Top Alcohol Funny Car
- Greg Kamplain, Competition Eliminator
- Wyatt Wagner, Super Stock
- Chris Knudsen, Stock Eliminator
- Austin Williams, Super Comp
- Collin Becker, Super Gas
- Dusty Meyer, Top Sportsman
- Danny Nelson, Top Dragster
- John Cerbone, Factory Stock Showdown