Force duo dominates Menard’s NHRA Nationals

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dozens of races throughout the weekend concluded in Sunday’s finals at the Menard’s NHRA Nationals.

Heartland Motorsports Park saw records broken and speeds over 300 mph. Top Fuel driver Brittany Force earned her first win of the season over Clay McMillian in the final race. She set a Top Fuel weekend-best 328.86 mph.

Her dad, John Force, topped JR Todd in the Funny Car final. It’s John Force’s fourth final round this season, and 260th in his career.

“Something about Topeka really makes us racers feel like we’re at home,” Funny Car driver Ron Capps said.

All races and winners: