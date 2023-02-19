NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- The XFL season is underway and some football players from the Sunflower State are showing off on the field.

Alumni from Washburn, KU and K-State are on XFL rosters for the 2023 season.

From Washburn, Michael Miller and Brian Folkerts are playing in the league. Both offensive linemen, Miller was signed by the Vegas Vipers. Folkerts is playing for the St. Louis Battlehawks.

The Jayhawks also have two former players in the XFL. Running back Pooka Williams is with the DC Defenders. Meanwhile, defensive back Mike Lee is with the Orlando Guardians.

For K-State, three alumni are playing in the league. Tight end Briley Moore is playing with the DC Defenders. Kicker Matthew McCrane is on the NY Guardians’ roster. Offensive lineman Abdul Beecham joins KU’s Lee with the Orlando Guardians.

XFL games will be played on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the spring. The games will air on a few different national channels. You can view the full XFL schedule here.