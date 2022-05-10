TOPEKA (KSNT) – A former Shawnee Heights boys basketball coach who led the team to back-to-back state championships passed away on Monday night at the age of 89.

Bob D. Bodenheimer’s obituary from the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home in Topeka says that he passed away on May 7 at the Midland Hospice House.

He was born on December 30, 1935, in Osage City and was raised during the Great Depression. He later graduated from the Osage City High School and would go on to attend classes at the College of Emporia before later receiving a master’s degree in Mathematics from Kansas State University.

Bodenheimer married Mary Ann Burroughs on March 6, 1955, in Emporia. The two would spend 60 years together before Mary passed away in 2014.

Bodenheimer had a long teaching career. Starting in 1957, he began teaching at Garnett High School and later, when his family moved to Topeka, began teaching for USD 501 at multiple locations. He retired from teaching at Shawnee Heights High School in 2004 before becoming an Adjunct Professor at Washburn University.

Bodenheimer was a successful basketball coach throughout his teaching career as he won two 5A state championships as Shawnee Heights head coach in 1988 and 1989. He was also assistant head coach at Highland Park, winning two 4A state basketball championships and in 1976 he was the only Grand-State championship coach in Kansas history.

He is survived by his three daughters Kathy, Karen and Kirsten along with their eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary; brother, Charles; and two sisters, Lucille and Maxine.

A visitation for Bodenheimer will be held on Friday, May 13 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Topeka.