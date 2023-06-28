TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Shawnee County sports legends are added to the hall of fame, along with other honorees.

Chris Barnes, Crystal Kemp, Kevin Bordewick and Rick Peterson spoke in front of 350 people as they were enshrined in the Shawnee County Hall of Fame.

“Kind of surprised, and I don’t know why,” Bordewick said. “I feel like it’s kind of undeserving, but I had a lot of people talk to me and say, ‘Yes, you do deserve it.’ Even though they have not convinced me of that.”

Outside of the hall of fame inductions, county male and female athletes of the year were announced. Plus, Washburn male and female athlete of the year and boys’ and girls’ most inspirational athletes.

Other award winners: