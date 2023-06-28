TOPEKA (KSNT) – Four Shawnee County sports legends are added to the hall of fame, along with other honorees.
Chris Barnes, Crystal Kemp, Kevin Bordewick and Rick Peterson spoke in front of 350 people as they were enshrined in the Shawnee County Hall of Fame.
“Kind of surprised, and I don’t know why,” Bordewick said. “I feel like it’s kind of undeserving, but I had a lot of people talk to me and say, ‘Yes, you do deserve it.’ Even though they have not convinced me of that.”
Outside of the hall of fame inductions, county male and female athletes of the year were announced. Plus, Washburn male and female athlete of the year and boys’ and girls’ most inspirational athletes.
Other award winners:
- Fall female athlete of the year: Brooklyn Deleye, Washburn Rural volleyball
- Fall male athlete of the year: Joe Otting, Hayden football
- Winter female athlete of the year: Addi Broxterman, Washburn Rural wrestling
- Winter male athlete of the year: Jaxson Thomas, Seaman wrestling
- Spring female athlete of the year: Emmerson Cope, Washburn Rural softball & Brinley Dyche, Rossville softball
- Spring male athlete of the year: Ian and Miles Cusick, Topeka West tennis
- Female most inspirational athlete: Alyssa Droge, Hayden softball
- Male most inspirational athlete: Lenny Njoroge, Topeka West track
- Washburn female athlete of the year: Jaycee Ginter, softball
- Washburn male athlete of the year: Grant Bruner, football