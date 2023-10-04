IRVING, Tex (KSNT) – College basketball is just around the corner.

The Big 12 is getting ready for the upcoming season. The conference released its preseason awards for women’s basketball on Wednesday.

Kansas women’s basketball, fresh off an NIT Championship run, is highlighted by two preseason team members. Center Taiyanna Jackson is a unanimous selection to the team and guard Zakiyah Franklin made the list.

Guard Holly Kersgieter was an honorable mention.

K-State women’s basketball looks to build one of its best teams in recent memory, also highlighted by two preseason team members. Guard Gabby Gregory is a unanimous selection after an all-conference performance in 2022-23. Center Ayoka Lee also made the team after a year away from basketball recovering from an injury.

Guard Serena Sundell was an honorable mention.