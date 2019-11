Gary Woodland watches his tee shot on the second hole during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 30, 2016, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Topeka native Gary Woodland was picked by Tiger Woods Thursday to join him and others for the Presidents Cup next month.

Woods got to pick four people as his captain’s pick. Woodland was picked, along with Tony Finau, Patrick Reed. Woods added himself onto the team to round out the four captain’s picks.

Woodland was expected to get a pick because of his performance this year.

Congrats to @GaryWoodland for his pick in the @PresidentsCup! His family and friends cheered him on as he was selected! pic.twitter.com/I9zG3U9YqO — Dan Garrett (@DanGKSNT) November 8, 2019

The Presidents Cup is Dec. 9-15 in Australia. You can see details about the the full roster here.