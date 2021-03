ABERDEEN, S.D. (KSNT) -- The Washburn men's basketball season came to a harsh ending on Sunday after losing 85-44 to Northwest Missouri State in the second round of the NCAA tournament. It was the worst loss for the Ichabods all season.

This comes just over one week after Washburn beat Northwest in Maryville in the MIAA tournament championship on a Tyler Geiman buzzer-beater.