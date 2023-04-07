AUGUSTA, Ga. (KSNT) – Topeka-native Gary Woodland continues to excel at the big events.

Woodland, a Shawnee Heights High School graduate and Kansas gold alum, is currently tied for tenth at the Masters’. One of four “major” golf tournaments, the Masters’ is widely-considered the top tournament each year.

Woodland shot an excellent -4 on day one, followed by an on-par performance in day two.

“Frustrating because I played a lot better than the score,” Woodland said after the round. “Hit a bad putt on 13 and a bad chip on 15, two par-fives that you’d like to take advantage of. Outside of that, you make birdies there, you shoot a couple under. Happy with the birdie on 17 to get it back to level for the day. Obviously Brooks played unbelievable. It was impressive to watch. Weather coming in, should be in a good position heading into the weekend.”

The Masters were suspended mid-afternoon due to weather, including wind that knocked over two trees onto the 17 tee box.